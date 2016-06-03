Men’s Suits that Aren’t Navy or Grey

Alternative Men’s Suit Colors? Do You Dare?

The title says it all. The question that haunts your every waking moment and the one that keeps you up at night: Do you have the guts to wear men’s suits that are neither navy or grey? Sure, you’ve definitely about branching out beyond the two colors that dominate the business world, but how about acting on your intuition? That’s the problem with men’s suits in modern times: Suits have become associated with business and for that, only navy and grey are allowed, leaving all the other colors in the dust. It has become a workplace necessity instead of being celebrated as everyday attire. Of course both navy and grey are an improvement over dull black, but a man can only alternate through so many ties before people start noticing that you are wearing the same suit. Your style can be revolutionized simply by adding an additional suit color to your wardrobe, so let’s go shock the world.

Tan

Show some American hustle with an Ivy League style tan suit. Reaching their prime in the mid 1900s, tan men’s suits were the go-to option for men’s fashion in warmer weather and summertime in general. American elites would rock this outfit on weekend getaways to escape their 9 to 5 jobs and the light tan suit absorbs minimum heat, making it perfect for beach style. The laid-back vibes of a tropical climate are associated with the tan color, which sometimes gets misconstrued with a relaxed look as well: Open collar, undone buttons down to the chest, untucked shirt, etc. Although these are all potential ways to wear the cool tan suit, it is still a suit nonetheless, and should be treated like one as well: Done up at the collar, tucked in, and finished off with a tie. My favorite combination with a tan suit would be a light blue pinstripe banker shirt (pinstripe shirt with white collar) and a blue tie with a white cotton pocket square in a three-peak fold. In regards to tailoring, your personal preference should come to play: Either a slim Italian cut for the fashion forward or a broader American cut for a more relaxed fit.

Electric Blue

Most likely seen on the runways of Milan, an electric blue suit is something you wear when you want to stand out in a sea of stand-outs. Heavily influenced by Italian fashion, the closest explanation to the color scheme is a fluorescent royal blue, a sharp hue that immediately catches the eye. The striking shade of blue resembles the precious waters of the Mediterranean, filling you with a serene calmness. It’s best to pair a darker tie with this to prevent any conflict as well as just a crisp white shirt. The color of the suit will speak volumes on its own, no need to get cross-eyed with colors. Men’s suits of this color and caliber is best tailored to a slim Italian cut with the pants cropped just above the ankle for a super-trendy look. It is imperative (IMPERATIVE) that you fully accessorize for this outfit: Pocket square, lapel pin, patterned socks, the whole nine yards. You must show that you are the complete package with an outfit that carries more flair than a matinee Broadway show. You wouldn’t buy a racing level car without the sport package, right? Same concept applies here. This uber-hip look is best topped off with some slick pomade and tortoise shell shades. Bellissimo.

Brown

Continuing the earthy suit colors that never get any love, brown is up next as an unexpected contender. The Brits love brown as it looks fantastic with tweed and windowpane checks, a style which was popularized by the elite scholars of Oxford and the like. You’ll be surprised how good you’ll look in brown, especially when its exquisitely paired with a different colored sweater or waistcoat as a third piece, usually a lighter color to offset such as cream or azure blue. Now, brown doesn’t scream “look at me!” like the electric blue mentioned before, but its earthy tones mixed with the correct combination of greens, blues, and yellows, is an eye-catcher for spring fashion. A brown suit signifies the return of wildlife blooming and a fresh start, so we would recommend some greens and definitely white somewhere in your outfit to ease up the strong brown color of the suit. My vote? A white shirt, green bowtie, and funky pocket square, maybe a navy with green accents. Have fun with it, brown is supposed to be a calming color but can definitely be a versatile choice for the adventurous. An externally stitched pocket square would also pay homage to the sports jackets of old that were also commonly brown. Brings back some retro flair, which is always welcome in fashion of any day.

Burgundy

Featured by none other than the man that shares his last name with the color, Ron Burgundy is an exemplary model on how to wear a burgundy suit properly. The rich color alludes to a regal air, which is why the color looks best in the three-piece format as Mr. Burgundy demonstrates. The wine-colored outfit is not only a hit in Napa Valley but also in the 1960s amongst businessmen and news reporters. Now that navy and grey have phased burgundy out of the business world, it is now found exclusively in upper class affairs and gatherings. Another favorite of British fashion, its rich color takes some time to master, but any man interested in wearing a suit should definitely give burgundy a shot in order to fully expand his wardrobe. Ideally best for the fall men’s fashion season, mix the bold burgundy with some lighter colors such as an aqua blue or a white for the dress shirt before wrapping it up with a dark tie. The burgundy suit is also a great fit with an exterior-stitched pocket square, alluding to the classic sport jackets of old. Go on, give it a shot!

Which Suit Color Do You Prefer?

Now that the cards have been dealt, which suit color that is NOT the traditional navy or grey do you like the most? Is it the fun tan? Fresh electric blue? Subtle brown? Or rich burgundy? Let us know in the comments below!