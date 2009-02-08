Navigation

Why Passion Is So Attractive

Think back to a time when you were talking passionately about something to your friends. Did you notice that all of them gave you their full attention? Recall how you not only commanded attention but you probably spoke confidently, articulately, and with self-assurance in your voice.

As image consultants, we spend a lot of time figuring out what makes an individual attractive, charismatic, and influential. Our goal is not just to give you the latest fashion tips, but to give you an honest and holistic picture of what really matters when it comes to self-expression.

We’ve found that one of the greatest ways to have a magnetic and attractive personality is to be passionate about something.

What is Passion?

Simply put, it’s what you love.

It’s not what society says you should love. It’s not what your friends or family say you should care about. It’s what you, at the deepest and most honest part of yourself, love.

For example, what I love more than anything is studying style, social dynamics, and the human potential. I’m constantly questioning and testing ways to reach new levels of success in each area, and sharing what I learn with as many people as I can. Almost everything I love to do and talk about has to do with getting me closer to understanding these areas.

My Passionate Friend…

One of my close friends lives with more passion than anybody I know. He simply follows whatever he loves, and doesn’t mind whether it’s popular or not. He likes bands I’ve never heard of, reads books that I would have never picked up, and his favorite dishes are things I didn’t even know were served at restaurants. He always has strong opinions about everything, but isn’t stubborn about them either.

People are always eager to hear him talk because if you spend just one day with this guy you’ll feel like you’ve met fifteen people at once. This is what makes him so fun to hang around, because it’s so rare to meet someone who’s passionate in their own ways.

Whenever someone is passionate about something, doesn’t their confidence almost sell you on whatever it is they are talking about?

Why Passionate People Are So Attractive

We tend to gravitate towards people who seem to have taken the time to become certain on things that we are uncertain about.

Passionate people usually come off as having a lot of self-assurance and certainty in the things they say. They seem so clear on all their values and goals, and where they stand on the issues that are important to them.

Have you ever listened to someone speak passionately about something and you became totally unaware of what was going on around you, lost track of time, and became absorbed by their presence?

For example, take a guy like Tom Cruise. He seems to get a lot of bad press over the scientology stuff, but I don’t pay attention to that. What I admire about him is that he always seems to act authentically through what he truly loves and believes in.

When he was proclaiming his passion for Katie Holmes by jumping on Oprah’s couch, he told her “I’m not going to pretend, this is how I really feel.” He was totally expressing himself without holding anything back. If you ever saw clips of that episode, the entire crowd of females went into an uncontrollable frenzy of excitement as he captivated the room with his raw and uncut passion.

The Current State of Passion in the World

Many people don’t live, but merely exist. They follow the trends and live reactively to their environment, instead of taking the time to really connect with what they truly want. They get so caught up in trying to be accepted that they miss tuning into who they really are inside.

For example a man may want to proclaim his passion for his girlfriend or his wife just like Tom Cruise, but instead chooses to act stoic and aloof, thinking that’s what is more attractive. He may feel like freely singing and dancing, but holds back because he thinks he should “act more his age.”

Most people lock their passions up in a box, letting only a little bit out when the environment seems safe to do so. We live in a society that is so far from true passion that people release their tension by screaming into their pillows at night, and locking their room doors to dance where nobody can see them. People work at jobs they hate, staying there only for the money to buy things they don’t really need, hang out with people they don’t really like, and to do things they don’t really like to do. It’s amazing, and they continue to follow the rest of the crowd, and it’s almost the blind leading the blind.

This may be an extreme case, but every one of us still holds back on many of the positive things we truly desire.

Women don’t want a man like this, they would do anything to meet a man who knows what he wants and does whatever it takes to get it.

We are all unique individuals, but most of us let the world tell us what we should like and enjoy, what we should buy and believe. Most of the time we don’t even realize this is happening to us.

Deep inside we want to express all our unique desires  fearlessly, and as we move through the world we lose connection with our hearts and trust in our intuition.

This doesn’t mean that we should deliberately go against what is popular. It’s just about finding what you love and being true to yourself – if that means enjoying the same things as other people, great, but it has to be coming from a genuine place.

Passion is something you can’t fake, so it doesn’t serve you at all to pretend to care about something you don’t. Even someone with the smallest amount of intuition can sense a lack of authenticity in someone.

If you go out with your friends to eat at a restaurant and you really didn’t like the food, don’t tell them it was good, be honest. If you absolutely loved a movie but your friends hated it, don’t restrain yourself from expressing that joy, express what you really feel. If you find a woman attractive, don’t act like you don’t, because she can probably already sense it through your non-verbals. Just express how you feel. “You look fantastic today.”

If you really want to learn something, start a business, become an actor, then you should move towards nothing else except what your heart yearns for. Everything else is a distraction.

All the most charismatic and magnetic type of people live by following their deep passion.

Everyone has passion within them, but most of the time you have to dig to find it.

In a café that I frequent, many people will come in and start complaining to the baristas how they hate their job, or their spouse, or all of life in general.

There seems to be no passion at all there, they seem to be sucked dry, lifeless and dead. There seems to be nothing real to them, no foundation of unique personality. But I realized that everyone has passion within them, it’s just sometimes buried underneath a lot of junk.

For example, you may know someone who usually complains about life, acting helpless about their situations. We all know how unattractive these people can be, but have you ever seen them talk about something in a positively passionate way? It’s like the clouds of darkness split for a moment and you see a ray of hope.

Sometimes I’ll be talking to a depressing person and once they talk from that passionate and pure place in their hearts, their mannerisms sharpen, they speak with more certainty and clarity, and exude a positive energy that captures my attention. They seem so at ease and confident in who they are in that moment. They become magnetic.

The most attractive people are those who practice coming from this place all the time.

flickr photo: by fares_VETO

Being passionate is when you express your feelings, ideas, and values without restraint. I’ve found that this is the key to living passionately.

Those who aren’t living passionately and authentically are like the walking dead. Anything else we do that isn’t on the path towards our passions are lies.

When we were young, we lived passionately and fearlessly, until we started to compare ourselves with other people and started to hold back on things we wanted to say or do.

Through our years, passionate relationships may have ended in suffering, and risks that were taken with passion may have burned us. Passionate ideas may have been shut down, and values may have been ridiculed. The razor sharp edges of our character that cut through life become dulled. We stay safe, comfortable, careful not to offend anyone. We slowly become more lifeless, and uninteresting.

But the most charismatic people are those who practice acting positively in line with their true intentions, with child-like enthusiasm. They’re able to tap into that passionate enthusiasm and imbue every moment with it.

For example, a non-passionate man will see a beautiful woman walking towards him on the street, and what he really wants to do in that moment is to meet her, tell her how fantastic she looks, and ask her out. But he won’t, because he’s afraid she may have a boyfriend or be married, or she might get angry and tell him to get lost. He chokes the true desires of his heart, and in that moment, his soul dies a little.

A man who lives passionately will positively express his feelings for a woman right when they surface, and not apologize for it. This is the secret of the great natural seducers out there. They delight in the presence of all women and directly let them know how they feel about them. They do not lie, manipulate, or try to take anything from them by pretending to be someone they’re not.

When you act through your true passion, you become highly attractive to women. Even if you compliment a woman and she says she has a boyfriend, she’ll still find it refreshing that have met a guy who isn’t afraid to be honest. Try it next and you’ll see that your confidence will rise, and you’ll attract more women into your life.

Women want men who are confident, and you will never reach your highest level of confidence unless you are acting authentically and in tune from a place of unbridled passion.

There are some guys who will talk to a girl about a whole bunch of things they care very little about, thinking that it will impress the girl. They will try to create commonalities with a woman that aren’t really there, pretending to enjoy similar music, theater, and art. Women will get bored of these men quickly, they will always sense that there is nothing real about them to hold onto, and so they feel like they are not dating a real man but a lifeless casing of a man.

What’s attractive is not what you do specifically, but your level of passion in the doing of it.

How often is it that when you’re talking to a girl, you’re thinking about what they think of you, instead of simply expressing what you truly love in this life?

flickr photo: by Beangirl

How to Live with Passion

Are you tapping into that passionate part of yourself? It may be deep down, under all the junk that inevitably gets piled up on it. Sometimes we have to stop and remember to brush off all the false stories that hold us back, and get back to that raw and pure form of expression.

Inside each and every one of us, is one, true authentic swing, something he was born with. Something that is ours, and ours alone, something that can’t be taught to you, or learned, something that got to be remembered. Over time, the world can rob us of that swing, and it can get buried under all our would-haves, and could- haves, and should-haves. Some folk even forget what their swing was like.” – Will Smith in The Legend of Bagger Vance

Passion isn’t something that just happens to you one day. It’s something that you have to continuously dig to connect with. It’s like a never ending well that has life-giving water, which will never run out until you stop lowering the bucket to draw from it.

The easiest way to stay connected with it is to ask yourself, “What is everything I love, and what is everything I hate?” All you have to do is do whatever it takes to move towards everything you truly love, and cut yourself off from anything that you don’t. Everything else will fall into place.

Everyday I ask myself if what I’m doing is what I truly want to be doing, and if the answer is no for too many days, then I know that I’m off course.

Passion is especially important when it comes to our careers, which is huge part of our daily lives. You have to be devoted to something you love and enjoy — something you believe in. Everyone has heard that you should be doing something you love, but this is true for all areas of life. The longer your true passions are suppressed and ignored, the more you forget the way back to them.

Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” – Steve Jobs [Stanford Speech 2005]

In our society, we tend to identify people through external things such as their age, their job, the clothes they wear, the car they drive, etc., but while our outer appearance is important, an external casing becomes irrelevant if there isn’t much value underneath.

It’s your level of passion that leaves your unique thumbprint on the hearts of others.

Don’t you ever find yourself remembering others by their passions?

Oh yeah John, he’s the guy who loves to travel the world and immerse himself in different cultures. He has some crazy stories about his travels. I wonder where he is right now…”

Oh Tom, this guy lives to party. He’s so much fun. We have to call him out this weekend…”

What moves you, excites you, keeps you up at night and wakes you up in the morning? What are some things you can’t stop thinking about, daydreaming about? Deep down inside, what do you truly want for yourself? If you had all the money, time, and resources you needed, how would you live your life? What would you stand for?

Block off some time this week to reassess if you’re living in full congruency with your passion.

If you’re doing anything right now that’s not in line with what you truly want, you are not living with passion. Without passion, you’ll never be your most charismatic, attractive, and influential self, living a life you enjoy and being someone that others enjoy being around.

So stand for what you believe in. Express the things you love, and what you hate – if the time calls for it. Be clear on what you want, and what your values are. Don’t compromise, and never settle. Say what needs to be said, sing when you feel like singing, dance when you feel like dancing. Don’t apologize for it either. This is your birthright.

As you live passionately, you unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.

You can’t be truly attractive, unless you express what you are truly attracted to.

And for anybody that’s coming up with excuses, it’s never too late to start living passionately:

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjREmqLwFqY&feature=youtu.be]

  • aLen

    oh, that’s why I am so attractive then^^ thanks for tagging the photo for me^^

  • Doc Holliday

    Awesome article!

    I like posts like this. It’s a cool change up from all the fashion stuff.

  • schuhbox20

    I agree, absolutely. Life is far too short to spend out of control. The only way to be truly happy is to follow the things that, deep down, give you unconditional joy.
    Every person that realizes this is helping take the world one step closer to being what it should:
    free.

  • Marco

    Really great article, thank you so much for this.

  • tito

    Some great advice here. Live your passion!

  • Sawyer

    Fabulous post. The best in several weeks.

  • me

    one of the best articles you have posted and so far they are all great

  • Mike

    Absolutely fantastic article. Very honest. Keep it up.

  • Himmler

    😉

  • Rjay

    LOVE it. Couldn’t put it in any better way. My thoughts exactly, for the past two years I have been going on this evolution-just experiencing and learning new things. Seeing and feeling other peoples thoughts about life and about their future and what they really love. People seem to get stuck in the past, for example, after a GREAT weekend or whatever, they tend to get down and hate the thought of going back to reality. It almost seems like people who are not charismatic enough about life have this limiting thought about the future and they just hope that something good comes along their way. Your words are inspirational, a compelling and awesome post! what a great way to end this weekend with an incredible writing. I LOVE this site!!

  • Kev07

    Jae, this is powerful stuff.

    I wish the whole world could read this.

  • Kirill

    I love your posts. A couple of weeks ago I remember being very moody and constantly unemotional at work and then I scored a major deal. This made me extremely passionate and enthusiastic and I noticed that people reacted very differently then how they used to when I would have this aura of passion around me. There were a lot more smiles and good emotions all around! Cheers!

  • min

    amazing article. i was really captivated.

  • Chris

    Wonderful Article.

    I saw the title and thought ‘I already know all about passion’, but I am thankful I was curious enough to still read it.

    Great Points you make in there and some thought provoking questions.

  • Apparently having passion also helps you jump really high 😉 Great article!

  • Richard

    Articles like this one are well worth the wait. Thanks for all of the effort + hard work put into this piece. Much appreciated.

  • I absolutely love this post, Jae! Passion Passion Passion! Yes sir! 🙂

  • Spage

    Really solid inner game stuff

  • Tay

    amzing article…

    I had this “”idea”” before, but I had forgotten it, thanks for remembering me of that.

    I will share this with other people.

    I hope you write more articles, you got a talent to fascinate people.

  • Akshay

    Dude,

    You rock… love the piece… Its an expression of what many cannot express.
    Keep them coming…..

  • Bo

    Oh hell yes.

    Funny example you point about your travels. I love travelling, and I’ve always noticed that when people seem most interested in me, is whenever I get really passionate, sometimes almost with tears in my ears, about the very wonderful I have experienced while being abroad.

    Hell, I’ve even picked up women on account of my passionate storytelling. So Jae is correct in saying that being passionate can be key to creating an attractive personality.

  • Wei Long

    amazing article. really fired me up! great great job 🙂

  • This is the best article I’ve read so far here Jae. And this is coming from someone who writes about this stuff every day.

    I think it’s really awesome to spread this message out beyond the typical personal/self development sphere. We need to set more fires.

    Keep it burning J,

    Jonathan

  • Daniel

    Absolutely brilliant article! We would love to feature this on our website and give you credit for it, as well as letting you put a link to your website.

    I’ll be reading more around here, but check out our site and I would love to keep in touch!

  • Charles

    Completely agree with this article. And to extend anyone to live more passionately, I would check out the book “Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway” By Susan Jeffers… It is incredible and will definitely change your outlook on life.

  • David

    Just another brilliant post!! I got chills reading it towards the end. It’s well written and truly inspirational. Thank you Jae!

  • bunnyfighter

    Man that’s the most powerful text I read during the last 6 months (commercial and non-commercial)

    Amazing. Right now I have this feeling of bliss and reading the article puts me on a spiral upwards. It feels better and better…

    I would say: “Keep up the good work!”
    But it can’t get any better than this….but….maybe with the passion of this article…

    Thanks.

    Ah, and sorry for my English. Learning for school is not what I love from deep inside. So I#m not very passionate about learning 😉

  • Mobi

    Marvelous

  • Word

    Word.

  • infern

    this is the most accurate and inspiring article I have ever read in my entire awesome life! thank you very much. Really

  • Mike

    Thanks Jae, I can feel the passion throughout the article! keep it up!

  • Brendon

    I love these type of articles. I come here for the fashion advice but stay becuase of the amazing, jaw dropping insights you have here. I love this site.

    Peace,
    Brendon

    p.s. Everyone dies, but few truly live.

  • Joshie

    Great read Jae. This one really speaks to my heart. It’s close to 12am but I can feel my heartrate revving up, telling me I’m alive.

    I’ve been meaning to take a year off university to go do some things I feel need to be done, before I go back to the grind of student life again. So yes, it’s time for me to to chase my passions.

    Thanks Jae, I mean it.

  • This is a fantastic article! I’m going to share it with our readers on our site!!

    Thank you,
    Sunny

  • Wow, what a life changing post.

    Keep those mindset posts coming!

    Yavor

  • Tiffany

    Live your passion, accelerate your future 😉

  • Omar

    Great article. It’s time to live passionately.

  • Sabb

    sooo agree. and well, actually I just found out how attrctive I am

  • Blake

    Thanks for this article. You are a brilliant writer and are obviously very passionate about these ideas. I love the positive energy which you have and manage to channel to the reader very effectively. Keep it up! Love from Australia!

  • Marc

    This is one of the greatest articels I read in a long time on the web. Thank you!

  • Dennis

    [..] He chokes the true desires of his heart, and in that moment, his soul dies a little.
    this part literally gave me the chills, so beautifully said.

  • Mark

    If you ever want a perfect example of someone who is passionate check out Tony Robbins the life coach. This will inspire your own passion!

  • James

    Jae, you are a wise dude indeed!!! Great article…so simple but so true!!! Seriously it was like reading a spiritual book or something….very cool, man, very cool!

  • gandhy

    thank you
    thank you very much for this arcticle

  • Amazing article! Wow.

  • Zombie

    Hi, I liked your post but still believe that it is extremely impractical and difficult to follow for most people. As an example, consider a family man, with kids, living in Africa and who is passionate about painting. He knows that he will not be able to feed his family based on sale of his paintings. He has to take up some job he is not passionate about, or may be even worse, a job he hates. As a result, he is stuck doing something he doesn’t care about for 8 hours a day, every day. What option does he have to live passionately without putting his family in financial trouble? Mind you, there are more people in this situation than who are not.

    However I do agree that being born in the US, one has ample resources to pursue your passion and earn at least a decent livelihood based on that.

    Will be looking forward to your opinion.

  • Manuel Padilla

    I was reading your article, but had to stop reading and find this “Reply Form” immediately to thank you so much for this “heads up”. Each sentence is so realistic in my situation… THANKS! Okay, time to continue reading…

  • Alexander

    A beautifully passionate article spoken with the pure intention to inspire.. I can say with complete certainty that this article is a testament to the saying “The written word is the deepest dagger you can drive into a man’s soul”

  • Henry

    This guy is amazing.

    Great article!

  • allanon

    hi I just want to say that your article is golden. how inspiring this article is to many people in the world out there cannot be explained in words. good job!

  • Raj

    Wow…great article! Keep them coming!

  • John

    Wow, I can’t believe I didn’t come across this site before.
    Great insight for people like me who lost track of life and are struggling to keep up. Thanks for the good read.

  • Habib

    I’m a 22 years young fellow, a student of Aeronautics but to be honest that is not what my passion is (after reading this article). I’ll have to say I’m not really happy with anything I do from as far as I can remember and the truth is I don’t even know where to start from.

  • Discount sunglasses

    I really loved this post. You write about this topic very well.

  • Yes, passion is a wonderful thing when you can find it! It sharpens your focus and puts everything into perspective. It brings with it joy, purpose and satisfaction. Leo

  • Stephen Cordova

    “Being passionate is when you express your feelings, ideas, and values without restraint.”

    The bad side is people think you’re a crazy person and you’re alienated because of that reputation. Someone only truly realizes your passion when your passion materializes into something that a person can touch or see.

  • Arun

    It’s perfectly okay not to be passionate about anything in particular. It’s not your function in life to be attractive to anyone especially if you don’t care enough to be. And it certainly cannot be healthy to go digging for passions just for the sake of being passionate about something: you’d be basically living in a constant quasi-manic state – a charged up existence for nothing. The world needs people who simply live out their lives serenely and happily, without too much fuss.

  • Mark

    I think there are things I could do more passionately. But this is a thing I’m learning unconsciously, since I kind of have figured out these tips and ways of behaving by myself before. So far I think I’m going well on the course of who I really want to be, and what I feel well doing, but I know there are always obstacles in the way. This article only pumped me to live with more passion what I love doing.

  • Lucho

    loved the article, very inspiring. Thanks for posting it!

  • I am totally blewn by this article. I feel helpless and tired for months now until I read this article. I was just browsing the net to get some advise/inspiration for my meeting, and I saw this – WOW! You wrote this PERFECTLY. It’s as if you were talkin to me in person. You really did INSPIRE me today.

    Thank you so much for bringing me to life!
    I’ll read more of your articles from this day on.

  • @Shanen,

    Really glad you enjoyed the article Shanen. I wrote it so that guys like you would be inspired! 😉

  • RDA

    Excellent article! FYI though, the video is blocked on my ipad on “copyright grounds.” :-/ now I’ll never know what it was! Lol

  • Mark Taylor

    this blog is excellent love anything on fashion
    embroidered clothing

  • Jonas Willis

    This is by far one of the best posts I have ever read. Good job!!

  • Thanks a lot Jonas for digging up this post 🙂 I’ll promote it to other readers through the networks.

  • Hi Emma,
    thanks for your support, the author of this post can be found at: https://twitter.com/BlackLapelCC
    I would say: yeah sure!

    Have a good day

  • chris60

    What a great article. Tapping in to what we love energises us immensely. Passionate people are magnetic without knowing why. We are drawn to them as if they provide a hint of what we may be missing in our sheltered lives. Deep down some manage to tap into their souls and follow their instincts to achieve wonderful results. Freely expressing the depth of who you are and what you want will attract others who also resonate on a similar level. Call it depth charge, call it frightening; but we feel alive and energised when we feel free to reveal our deeper darker yearning selves and expose the soul that often lies dormant beneath our veneers of propriety and social conditioning. Find your passion and you have found your purpose to bring meaning to your life.

  • That’s so true!

  • Colleen

    you may not be able to pursue your passion as a full time career but you can still find things to be passionate about and interested in

  • Zer0

    The most passionate man I know is my husband. He doesn’t scamper over to every chick he sees. He has actually told me that they are the distraction from what he is passionate about which is his family. He always lets us know how thankful he is to have us in his life. Not every passionate man is douchy

  • That’s good! 🙂

  • RuDee Sade

    Thank you so much for this. Also, deeply impressed with the opt-ins and strategy on your site. One of the best, smoothest content > action rides I’ve had in a long time.

    Fantastic article too! Keep up the great work. I’ll be keeping an eye out for the definite success of Kinowear.

  • trey

    He can come home and paint with his kids…. Think a little deeper man.

  • trey

    Beautiful… I’ve reached this point after about 4 years of sacrifice and constant positive change.. it’s so beautiful actually seeing everything work in my life as many great minds before me said it would. I’m inspired to inspire others to reach the point I am at and above! Do what you love no matter what it takes.

  • alipeach

    I love this article. It helped me clarify some things about myself. I was recently told by my SO. I was the most passionate person he has ever known. However, for me that is not difficult..I have never been one to hide my feelings and always say what I want ..Keep in mind being passionate does not mean over the top or rude ..That is a separate issue. It is more about being true to who you are and what matters to you. It doesn’t mean you have to get your way or that someone must conform to your same values or ideas. It is more about sharing what you know and why you feel that way and being open to listening and hearing others, even if it is a differing opinion. It’s the way you interact one on one and in a group.. You’ re not trying to be a certain way it’s simply the person that you are and no matter how much you may try and push that down it exhudes from deep within you, a real place. So I can get very excited while having a political discussion…I may question another’s view, and become very animated or talk with a little louder volume but trust me when I say that is because I care so much about my pov and need to communicate my convictions. Also, passion is not all wrapped up in kindness and positivity..I am a very passionate fighter too,! More like I’m All or nothing!! I don’t ride the fence too well..and if I make up my mind to do something I am in It until the end, win or lose..So not so much about result but about the journey…..It takes time to figure out what we love and it takes heart to speak those things especially when we stand to lose..Think about it though, we only live once I want to live with no regrets I hate the woulda shoulda coulda mantra. So here is my motto…Live hard, dream big, Love tenderly!!