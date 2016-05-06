Stay Cool – Men’s Summer Clothing

How to Look Summerific

Backyard barbecues, yacht parties, and night time fireworks. It’s here. It’s summer. Look, you’ve made it this far past the freezing tundras of winter and the torrential downpours of spring. Time to go out and reap the rewards of summer. Just stand outside and breathe some fresh air for a bit. But the only thing more important than the summer weather is the men’s summer clothing. The average Joe might think that a summer uniform only needs to consist of The Three S’s: sunscreen, sunglasses, and swim trunks. Let’s clarify one thing: Unless you’re in California, don’t ever wear beachwear in public, or else risk headlining on tomorrow’s front page: Breaking News, featuring the comedic ensemble of you and those horrendous board shorts. Whether you’re dancing to a live band on Main Street or watching the sunset on the boardwalk, summer is a magical time and you must dress for the occasion. No exceptions. Just follow our steps and you’ll be walkin’ on sunshine in no time.

We’ll see you out there.

The Captain

So you want to look suave as hell? Show your class with this sea-sailor outfit. At ease, boys.

Double-breasted blazer

A double breasted navy jacket will do wonders for your confidence. But a blazer? During the summer? As long as it’s made of lightweight, breathable wool, heat won’t be as big a problem as all the people worshiping your outfit. If you want to up the excitement, find one with ivory buttons that will provide a sharp contrast to the dark material of the blazer. As we mentioned before, a blazer is the epitome of male fashion and should be included in the men’s summer wardrobe as well.

White shirt

A crisp white dress shirt sings a casual tune for your outfit as you want a clean backdrop to support the sophistication of a double-breasted blazer. Keep it casual: unbutton the collar and go for pearl buttons, not French cuffs. Oh, and remember: Collar shape is important to match the proportions of your face. Choose a spread collar if you have a narrow face and a point collar for a round face.

Dress pants

But you’re not at work! Relax, dress pants can still be worn outside the office and add an ample amount of class to any outfit. Crop them right above the ankle bone to let your footwear shine, or if you plan to wear a stylish pair of socks. Aim for a khaki or light gray color to offset the boldness of the blazer. They should be tapered near the bottom of the leg but tailored with the best materials, making them the most comfortable pants you have, as there’s a reason they’re nicknamed ‘slacks’.

Aviators

The only glasses fitting for a captain of any kind, Aviators demand attention wherever they may land. They originate from an aviation background because pilots liked how they blocked the sun from all angles. With a flashier outfit, you’d want to select a non-polarized lens to keep people’s eyes on your clothes. With these you’ll resemble a man on a mission: To be the best damn dressed man alive.

The Adrenaline Junkie

For the guy who can’t stop climbing mountains and parachuting out of airplanes. Or maybe for the guy that just likes to go out for a jog.

Track jacket

Long sleeve, zip-up collared track tops are the best choice for your active days. With a plethora of breathable materials to choose from, the track top will be able to regulate your body temperature with ease. Oh, and the long sleeves will keep your arms from developing any rogue tan lines.

Tank top

Nothing says men’s summer fashion like a tank top. When the going gets hot, the top comes off. Providing even MORE manoeuvrability for your arms and easy to take off if you ever find yourself at a beach or spontaneous push-up competition. Actually, we would advise a couple bicep curls before you head out…

Athletic shorts

Any type of shorts will be receiving an ample amount of minutes in the summer wardrobe rotation. Ventilation in summer clothing is the most important function and athletic shorts provide ample, if not the most, breathing space for your nether-regions. On the other hand, a popularizing trend for athletic shorts is adding a lining underneath, either in the form of a brief or a boxer. It keeps your shorts closer fitting as the lining is stitched directly onto the waistband and keeps your jewels in check.

Sports sunglasses

In the rough and tumble, you’ll want reliable eyewear that you don’t have to baby around. Sports sunglasses provide a lightweight, sturdy construction with wrap-around frames and usually a polarized lens for UV protection. The most functional eyewear you’ll ever find.

The Frat Guy

The prototypical frat guy outfit for anyone willing to join the brotherhood. And because anything looks better than giant, unpronounceable Greek letters plastered on your sweater. Welcome to the club.

Polo

A casual collared shirt with a plush, cotton build, have fun with all the colour combinations at your disposal. Please, save us the embarrassment and keep your collar down. Popped collars are for twelve year olds whose toughest decision is to decide whether or not they want to keep the sticker on their baseball caps.

Chino shorts

Yeah we’re coming at you with more shorts. Make sure they are cut off ABOVE the knees, none of those gangsta shorts. If you decide to follow the godforsaken route of patterned shorts, go for it, but adjust your outfit accordingly so that your clothes don’t clash.

Boat Shoes

The best looking casual shoes a man can find, boat shoes represent a nautically-inspired coolness. The ease of its slip-on functionality makes it a crowd favourite for slackers and non-slackers alike. It’s no slouch in the comfort department either as the leather will mould around your foot.

Wayfarers

The everlasting emblem of West Coast cool, Wayfarers have roots embedded deep into the hills of Hollywood. Simple and forever stylish, wayfarers provide a sleek silhouette to light up that pretty face of yours. Say cheese!

From the Streets of Havana

This outfit has more of a Latino flair and much more beach-friendly. Save your Air Miles and rock the Havana look wherever you like.

Woven short sleeve shirt

The high-fashion staple of the men’s summer wardrobe. Breathable and light, woven shirts are a staple in tropical destinations. As weightless and ventilated as they are, their durability is not too shabby, and the textured fabric adds a delightful aesthetic that will bring down the Cabana Club.

Khakis

Fun-fact: Khakis are khaki coloured chinos, though the terms are interchangeable. Another fun fact: Yes, these are full-length pants, but the cotton build and light colour of the pants will breathe fairly easily on even the hottest days.

Bucks

The most Miami-Vice-esque shoes on the docket, bucks add suave to casualwear and spunk to formalwear. White bucks are made of nubuck and tan bucks are made of suede, so both variations are delicate as they are versatile. They are less dressy than Wingtips, but still respectable, so jeans should be about as casual as you go with these. No shorts though. Just, don’t.

Clubmaster sunglasses

Similar to wayfarers but with an exposed frame at the bridge and the bottom of the frames, the clubmasters add maximum flair to your eyewear battalion. Refrain from dour black and instead mix it up with tortoise shell frames with gold wiring. Popularized by Malcolm X and Colonel Sanders, though fighting for equal rights or loving fried chicken are not prerequisites to wear these slick shades.

How Will You Stay Cool During the Summertime?

Whether it’s music festivals, beach parties or cross country tours, every venue is fair game, so go out and live summer the way it’s supposed to be.

What’s your favorite summer outfit? Let us know in the comments below!