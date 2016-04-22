History of Men’s Fashion Part 2

Men’s Fashion Through the Years

Welcome back to Part 2 of our history lesson in men’s fashion. We’ve already taken a look at fashion during the first half of the century and men beck in the day clearly knew how to dress well. We examine how world events have constantly changed style and led its constant transition to more casual wear. Here to help you stay cultured in the fine art of men’s fashion, let’s move on to the second half of the century and see where style takes us.

1960s

We continue in the 1960s where the “renegade artist” look has caught the world by storm. Most of the participants of this style were of high society, though everyone tried dressing like an art collector or an architect due to the arrival of “modern art”. Monochromatic outfits with wild hair and thick-framed glasses made up most of the outfits, sort of like an Andy Warhol type. The ones who weren’t invited to the party still dressed in a wild manner compared to the collared shirt gentlemen of just a decade ago: Floral shirts, wide lapels, patterned trousers, people dressed like they were in Hawaii without ever leaving home. Welcome to Groovy-ville.

1970s

The transition from the 60s to the 70s was a seamless move as the groovy outfits of the former added some funkadelic patterns to their outfits, no doubt influenced by the influx of hallucinogenic drugs into people’s diets. Although suits were always still a staple in men’s work wardrobes, two looks came into prominence for casual wear through their respective lifestyles: the Hippie and the Disco. Hippies probably preferred to be naked if they had the choice but when clothing was mandatory, they would wear tie-dye shirts with patched-up jeans, bandanas, and all sorts of spiritual accessories. Oh and sandals, because freedom for your feet, dude. A popular outfit among the Disco crowd was an open collar shirt under a light colored suit with bell bottom pants. Platform shoes were also a thing due to the wide bottoms of the trousers. You would get major bonus points if you could grow out an afro, but it wasn’t mandatory. Yes, this look is everything the modern day businessman would look at with disgust, but these were different times. 1970s men’s fashion even had leisure suits, which were shirt-like jackets and pants to give off an “I like to dress up but I also like to party” look. They are now extinct, thank goodness.

1980s

Onto the 80s, we witness the dawn of mullets, which will forever go down as one of the many indescribable phases in style during this decade. For starters, sportswear entered the casual wear wardrobe and was no longer just for exercising. Spandex was everywhere for men, not just in workout rooms but in public. Guys would wear pants so bright and tight you would think they forgot to finish changing into their superhero costume. Full matching tracksuits were popular as well, so creativity points took a severe hit. Wanna know how crazy the 80s were? A boombox was the coolest accessory to have, and wearing two collared shirts didn’t get you a kick in the face. Dawn of grunge rock, so a lot of jeans with holes in them, leather jackets, and disobeying your parents. Businessmen still held a certain standard in fashion though they did tweak a few things. Broader shoulders in the suits, bold ties, and suspenders were brought into the workplace and were welcomed with open arms. Think Michael Douglas from Wall Street.

1990s

This is the first breakthrough into the gray area we call business casual for men’s fashion. People were starting to wear suits with the buttons undone and open collared shirts to work. The scale of men’s fashion began to spread into polar opposites: On one end, the slimming down of everything continues based more on a European influence. Slim pants, slim shirts, anything to accentuate the figure of your body, to the point that adult men were probably shopping at Baby GAP. On the other hand, the American fashion welcomed the hip hop movement and with it, the dawn of baggy clothing. Rappers adopted the style of wearing pants down to their knees and XXL t-shirts from prisoners, and this style was in turn accepted by the masses. Even Hollywood icons would dabble in this upcoming trend of looking like the “After” picture of a weight loss program.

2000s and Beyond

We reach the turn of the millennium and a time where we are living through the men’s fashion trends that we are writing about. We have witnessed these trends firsthand and most likely were willing participants in some of them as well. There were a lot of graphics in the early 2000s because they made clothing simple. Pictures of your favorite band or even a smiley face would convey a message you broadcast to the world without you ever needing to speak. The hip hop phase was still in full force though rappers started to wear designer brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton instead of Ecko and Phat Farm. For non-rap enthusiasts, the cool look was spiked up hair and goatee with jeans and graphic shirt. Oh God, I just described Guy Fieri.

From 2010 onwards, a shift towards clean-cut clothing (thankfully) has become the norm for men’s clothing. No more loud patterns or obscene graphics, clothing has transformed into layering simple pieces each other to add dimensions to an outfit. A good example of this is Kanye West, who rarely exhibits loud graphics of any kind but instead layers sweaters over shirts in a multitude of methods. Another popular style is an open plaid shirt over a plain tee. Simple, simple, simple.