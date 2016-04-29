The Art of Men’s Spring Fashion

When Style comes to a Bloom…

There is a delicate balance between the cold that has passed and the upcoming warmth of Spring, which means your men’s spring fashion must be kept in check as well. “Well can’t I just wear my Summer clothes during the Springtime?” Uh, no because tank tops and flip flops are reserved for the beach, where all you do is sit and admire pretty people walking by. Don’t get us wrong, sun tanning is awesome but there are indeed things to do in the prior season before the heat spikes and for that, you must dress appropriately. Springtime calls for café adventures, backyard gardening, and the return to outdoor sports, so what’s not to love?

Time to add a little Spring in your step.

Blazer with T-shirt: A Men’s Spring Fashion Staple

“But a blazer? Without a collared shirt? Has the world gone mad?” Nah, you read that correctly. We’re breaking down the most formal piece of men’s clothing and adding a casual spin on it. While men’s fashion traditionalists clutch their hearts gasping for air, give this a shot. Don’t knock it till you try it. The blazer should always be darker than the t-shirt or in the same tone (i.e. a burgundy shirt with navy blazer). You can keep the dress pants on or switch them for chinos. Jeans are a risky business though, throws off the balance of formal and casual. If the t-shirt is to have a pattern, we recommend horizontal stripes or light heather that is subtle to the eye. Try to stick with crewnecks as the gorge of the blazer will already have a V-shape. A V-neck shirt with a blazer has more of a summer vibe to it but can still be used on the warmer days. The V shape of the shirt collar should be softer and more rounded to prevent conflicting with the blazer’s sharp lines.

Bright Sweaters: An Eye-Catching Pop

Walk into any men’s clothing store and you’ll hear the most commonly said phrase is “Does it come in black?” Come on guys, live a little. We know it’s the in thing to wear all-black not show emotion and stuff, but you can still wear colored clothing and be cool. In fact, colored sweaters can get you noticed immediately in a growing sea of blacks and greys. Colored sweaters for the spring are a fine choice to signal the upcoming happy days of warmer weather, music festivals, and the like. Any color that is used for ice pops you can use for bright colored sweaters: Violet, turquoise, and orange are all fantastic color selections. Any color you can see on a flower would also be great, as the pop of color would be a wonderful layering piece between a light shirt and a dark blazer. We’re not saying get the same bright clothing you would see at raves. There’s a difference between bright color and neon color clothing. The former brings a pop of color into your outfit that is easy on the eyes. The latter burns your retinas. Capiche? It’s time to embrace the fruit color revolution.

Varsity Jacket: Old School is Cool

Springtime means sports season for many folks, and what better way to ring in the upcoming boost of testosterone with the most masculine piece of apparel available: The Varsity Jacket. Often inaccurately associated with jocks, varsity jackets to a guy in the spring are what UGG boots are to girls during the winter: Inseparable. A hefty piece of clothing, it can be considered outerwear during the warmer months as you’ll be shedding your parkas and overcoats. They are usually composed of wool in the torso and adorned with leather sleeves that can have school and team crests sewn in as decoration. They’re not supposed to look like a scouts uniform so they usually only have one big patch on the left chest and possibly one on the shoulders. The detailing on the cuffs, waist, and collar wrap up the jacket, which has a lot going on so we recommend wearing simple clothing to compliment it. In regards to styling, you can go new school with t-shirt, jeans and sneakers, or go vintage with a polo, cropped chinos and bucks. Keep it unzipped like the badass you are, throw on a pair of shades, and you’re golden.

Collared Shirt: A Little Formality for the Informals

How many times have we paired collared shirts with something else? Blazers, cardigans, that booger colored sweater your got on your 12th birthday but you never wore. The list goes on. Well we’re here to tell you that the collared shirt has more than enough power to hold its own in the fashion world. You heard it here first: You can go solo with collared shirts.

Sports shirt: Not jerseys, OK? That’s a whole different thing. Unlike dress shirts, sport shirts usually host bigger and bolder patterns as well as front pockets in the chest area. They’ve got more going on in the design department, making them a more casual alternative. Unlike dress shirts which are sized by collar size, sports shirts follow the conventional S, M, and L.

Not jerseys, OK? That’s a whole different thing. Unlike dress shirts, sport shirts usually host bigger and bolder patterns as well as front pockets in the chest area. They’ve got more going on in the design department, making them a more casual alternative. Unlike dress shirts which are sized by collar size, sports shirts follow the conventional S, M, and L. Floral shirt: Trust us, people will be so nature deprived after winter that they’ll accept flowers of any kind, even those printed on shirts. Heavily linked with hipsters, you don’t have to eat vegan and drink craft beers to enjoy them. Undoubtedly a more daring design, a floral shirt can spark the same emotions real flowers do when someone sees them: Happiness and serenity. They also understandably have an intricate design about them so keep the pants simple.

Trust us, people will be so nature deprived after winter that they’ll accept flowers of any kind, even those printed on shirts. Heavily linked with hipsters, you don’t have to eat vegan and drink craft beers to enjoy them. Undoubtedly a more daring design, a floral shirt can spark the same emotions real flowers do when someone sees them: Happiness and serenity. They also understandably have an intricate design about them so keep the pants simple. Denim shirt: Jeans for a top? Yep. The texture of a denim shirt has just enough going on so that it can be worn on its own and without any other layering pieces. Usually sold in darker washes, it’s best to pair them with a light colored pants. Just promise us you don’t break out in choreographed dance when you put one on. Wearing a denim shirt does not automatically qualify you as an extra for Grease.

How Will You Choose to Look Fly During Springtime?

In this article I’ve laid out four go-to looks to help you look prime during primavera. Now I’d like to hear from you!

What’s your favorite Springtime outfit? Let us know in the comments below!